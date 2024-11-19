adidas Originals x Edison Chen CLOT November Collection

adidas Originals and Edison Chen continue their innovative partnership with the launch of the CLOT November Collection by Edison Chen, a creative exploration of “Endless Escapism.” This new release blends cultural storytelling with elevated design, embodying the spirit of movement and self-discovery in both the collection’s ethos and its aesthetic.

The campaign introduces skateboarding icons Zach Saraceno, Jenn Soto, and Miles Silvas, each representing a unique facet of “Endless Escapism.” Their skateboarding journeys, set against the backdrops of their cities, highlight the mental freedom and creative exploration enabled by movement. From Zach’s bold finesse to Jenn’s leadership in female street skating and Miles’s effortless style, the collection aligns with their authentic narratives while showcasing how interaction with physical spaces fosters deeper connections to the self.

At the heart of the collection are the CLOT Gazelle sneakers, offered in Off White and Collegiate Navy. These designs merge luxury with tradition, featuring deconstructed premium suede uppers, a softer footbed, and a sleek sock liner for maximum comfort. Intricate details, such as hand-beaded stripes and subtle CLOT branding, enhance their refined appeal.

The collection’s apparel lineup furthers this balance of boldness and casual sophistication. The CLOT Warmup Jacket stands out with its vibrant blue and bronze color-blocking and embroidered Chinese lettering. Other highlights include the CLOT Long Sleeve Rib Tee and Pique Polo, which deliver understated elegance, while the CLOT Adibreak Pant channels classic adidas Originals energy with modern touches like snap-button side panels and bold color combinations.

Edison Chen’s vision for the collection goes beyond aesthetics, inviting wearers to embark on a journey of cultural exploration. Whether through the intricate craftsmanship of the footwear or the bold yet wearable apparel designs, the collection embodies a spirit of authenticity and self-expression. It encourages breaking away from the mundane and seeking inspiration in every corner of life.

The CLOT November Collection by Edison Chen will be available on the adidas CONFIRMED app starting November 18th, with the CLOT Gazelles releasing globally on November 22nd. This highly anticipated collection bridges skate culture, sportswear, and luxury, making it a must-have for those who value both style and substance.

With the CLOT November Collection, adidas Originals and Edison Chen reaffirm their commitment to pushing creative boundaries. By weaving cultural narratives into functional design, they’ve delivered a collection that resonates on multiple levels—celebrating individuality, movement, and the endless pursuit of self-discovery. This is more than a collection; it’s an invitation to explore the world and uncover your truest self.