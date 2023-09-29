SNEAKER ALERT: Air Jordan 8 Playoffs 2023 Release

In a momentous celebration of the 30th anniversary of Michael Jordan’s eighth signature sneaker, the Air Jordan 8, Jordan Brand is set to release a special edition Air Jordan 8 Playoff as part of their Fall 2023 lineup. This upcoming release pays homage to the history and legacy of the Air Jordan 8 silhouette and faithfully follows the original specifications from its iconic 1993 debut.

History of the Air Jordan 8

30 years ago, Michael Jordan, alongside the Chicago Bulls, achieved the first of two consecutive championship three-peats in franchise history. During this unforgettable series against the Phoenix Suns, Jordan laced up the iconic “Playoffs” Air Jordan 8, characterized by its signature black and red color scheme, which had become synonymous with his postseason style.

This game marked a pivotal moment in Jordan’s illustrious career, propelling the Chicago Bulls to their first three consecutive NBA Championships and earning Jordan his third consecutive Finals MVP title.

The Air Jordan 8 is renowned for its distinctive design elements that set it apart in the Jordan Brand lineup. Featuring a high-top silhouette for exceptional ankle support and stability, it remains a popular choice among basketball players. The standout feature is its iconic cross-strap design, adding a bold aesthetic and enhancing the shoe’s lockdown fit. The upper is often crafted from premium materials like nubuck or leather, ensuring durability and a luxurious feel. A chenille Jumpman logo on the tongue, along with embroidered “23” detailing, adds a touch of nostalgia and authenticity. The shoe’s cushioning is typically provided by encapsulated Air-Sole units in the midsole, offering responsive comfort. Finally, the outsole boasts a multicolor design with a prominent Jumpman logo, making it a stylish and recognizable classic.

The Return of Air Jordan 8 Playoff

The iconic ‘Playoff’ colorway of the Air Jordan 8 was last released in 2013, making its return in 2023 an eagerly anticipated event for sneaker enthusiasts. It’s a tribute to the very shoes that Michael Jordan donned during Game 6 of the 1993 NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Design

Staying true to its original release, the Air Jordan 8 ‘Playoff’ 2023 edition dons a classic Black, True Red, and White color palette.The silhouette is infused with a sense of nostalgia through the use of premium jet-black nubuck, chenille branding, and graphic liners. Notably, the sidewall graphic, absent since 2013, makes a triumphant return. In a nod to the OG version, bright red accents illuminate the heel tab and the embroidered “#23” on the shroud, while concord blue accents gracefully adorn the tip of the tread, adding a striking touch of color. Take a look at the first official images of the highly anticipated sneaker below:

Jordan 8 ‘Playoff’ 2023 Release Date

Sneaker enthusiasts and fans alike can mark their calendars as the highly anticipated Playoff 8s are scheduled for release in a full range of family sizes on September 30th. These exclusive sneakers will be available via the SNKRS app and select Jordan retailers, with a retail price set at $210. As the release date approaches, sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Michael Jordan’s enduring legacy eagerly await the return of the iconic Air Jordan 8 ‘Playoff’ in all its nostalgic glory. This special edition promises to be a fitting tribute to the enduring impact of both Michael Jordan and his legendary sneakers on the world of basketball and fashion.

Check out our dedicates sneakers page to stay informed about new Jordans and their release dates.

Air Jordan 8 Retro ‘Playoff’

Release Date: September 30, 2023

Color: Black / True Red

Style Code: 305381-062

Price: $210