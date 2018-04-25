Leather Weather – The Ultimate Leather Jacket Guide for SS18
One of the most versatile and easy to wear pieces is definitely a leather jacket. As the temperature heats up, there’s one winter wardrobe staple that will continue to stick around through the transitional months.
Choosing a simple, classic design like Schott classic biker will ensure your jacket never really goes out of style, or if you want to stand out from the crowd wear Yohji’s hand painted red jacket.
If you’ve ever thought about buying a leather jacket, check out MMSCENE Magazine‘s list below.
See our 10 favorite designer pieces and their budget alternatives:
1. the minimalist
BRIONI Brown Suede Bomber Jacket
or
Budget Alternative
2. the racer
COACH Burnished Leather Racer Jacketor
Budget Alternative
3. suede biker
FAITH CONNEXION Cropped Fit Vintage Suede Biker Jacket
or
Budget Alternative
4. the individualist
5. the leather fetishist
LES HOMMES Perfecto Lace-up Jacket
6. the bomber
PRADA Leather Bomber
or
Budget Alternative
7. classic biker with a modern twist
8. The Classic Biker
SCHOTT Perfecto
or
Budget Alternative
9. The Logomaniac
VALENTINO Logo Leather Jacket
or
Budget Alternative
10. the eccentric
Yohji Yamamoto Hand Painted Leather Jacket with Laces
or
Budget Alternative