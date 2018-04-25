Leather Weather – The Ultimate Leather Jacket Guide for SS18

By  |  Comments
Share
Pin

One of the most versatile and easy to wear pieces is definitely a leather jacket. As the temperature heats up, there’s one winter wardrobe staple that will continue to stick around through the transitional months.

Choosing a simple, classic design like Schott classic biker will ensure your jacket never really goes out of style, or if you want to stand out from the crowd wear Yohji’s hand painted red jacket.

If you’ve ever thought about buying a leather jacket, check out MMSCENE Magazine‘s list below.

See our 10 favorite designer pieces and their budget alternatives:

Leather Jacket

1. the minimalist

BRIONI Brown Suede Bomber Jacket
or
Budget Alternative

icon

Leather Jacket

2. the racer

COACH Burnished Leather Racer Jacketiconor 
Budget Alternative

Leather Jacket

3. suede biker

FAITH CONNEXION Cropped Fit Vintage Suede Biker Jacket
iconor
Budget Alternative

Leather Jacket
4. the individualist

GUCCI Embroidery Suede Jacket
icon

5. the leather fetishist

LES HOMMES Perfecto Lace-up Jacket
icon

6. the bomber

PRADA Leather Bomber
iconor
Budget Alternative

7. classic biker with a modern twist

Saint Laurent L17 Bloodluster
icon


8. The Classic Biker

SCHOTT Perfecto
or
Budget Alternativeicon

9. The Logomaniac

VALENTINO Logo Leather Jacket
iconor
Budget Alternative

10. the eccentric

Yohji Yamamoto Hand Painted Leather Jacket with Laces
or
Budget Alternative

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link