Leather Weather – The Ultimate Leather Jacket Guide for SS18

One of the most versatile and easy to wear pieces is definitely a leather jacket. As the temperature heats up, there’s one winter wardrobe staple that will continue to stick around through the transitional months.

Choosing a simple, classic design like Schott classic biker will ensure your jacket never really goes out of style, or if you want to stand out from the crowd wear Yohji’s hand painted red jacket.

If you’ve ever thought about buying a leather jacket, check out MMSCENE Magazine‘s list below.

See our 10 favorite designer pieces and their budget alternatives:



1. the minimalist

BRIONI Brown Suede Bomber Jacket

or

Budget Alternative

2. the racer

COACH Burnished Leather Racer Jacket or

Budget Alternative

3. suede biker

FAITH CONNEXION Cropped Fit Vintage Suede Biker Jacket

or

Budget Alternative



4. the individualist

GUCCI Embroidery Suede Jacket



5. the leather fetishist

LES HOMMES Perfecto Lace-up Jacket



6. the bomber

PRADA Leather Bomber

or

Budget Alternative

7. classic biker with a modern twist

Saint Laurent L17 Bloodluster





8. The Classic Biker

SCHOTT Perfecto

or

Budget Alternative

9. The Logomaniac

VALENTINO Logo Leather Jacket

or

Budget Alternative

10. the eccentric

Yohji Yamamoto Hand Painted Leather Jacket with Laces

or

Budget Alternative