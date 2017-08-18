SWIMSUITS by MILAN VUKMIROVIC Starring CHAD WHITE



Friday flashback to the last summer’s edition of Fashion For Men starring exclusively supermodel CHAD WHITE from Soul Artist Management. White was photographed by magazine’s creator photographer and designer MILAN VUKMIROVIC.

For the session, Chad White is modelling swimsuits from the likes of the iconic Speedo and La Perla to Calvin Klein Swimwear as well as Robinson Les Bains and Ron Dorff.

Styling by Scarlett Viguel with Hair Styling and grooming by Evgeny Giniyatulin. Scroll down for more of the session.

Fashion For Men starring Chad is now a collectors item on eBay, however for more of Milan’s work visit: milanvukmirovic.com