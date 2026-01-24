Mihara Yasuhiro’s FW26 Men: Clothes That Remember

At Salle Wagram, Mihara Yasuhiro sent out a collection that looked like it had already been lived in. Not worn out, but worn through. Garments carrying the weight of accumulated time, scattered with colorful label patches like passport stamps from journeys half-forgotten.

Casting

Henry Thomas pulled together a roster that spanned continents. Abdallah El Farjani, Alexandre Vidal, Amedeo Mancini, Asher Mading, Boubacar Ndongo, Bradley Veragten, Damian Starczyk, Gendai Funato, Gideon Adeniyi, Glory Adjei, Gwonho Oh, Jaehyung An, Jonas Kleijn, Ko Eun Woo, Leander Martin, Li Haoyu, Luka Hoogedeure, Matthieu Akpo, Max Fauviau, Nataniel Busa, Philippe Proust, and Vidal Alluin walked the crimson-walled venue with a pace that felt unhurried, almost reluctant. No urgency. No performance. Just movement.

The diversity wasn’t tokenistic. It reinforced the collection’s central idea: these clothes belong to no single place, no fixed identity. They’re for the traveler who stopped counting time zones.

Mihara built this season on oversized tailoring pushed past comfort into something closer to shelter. A brown herringbone overcoat, enormous in the shoulders, hung open over a plaid flannel scattered with those signature label patches. The trousers matched, patches running down the legs like a visual diary. Tan suede shoes grounded the look in something tactile, real.

Elsewhere, a faded pink souvenir jacket carried embroidered dragons across the chest and sleeves. The satin had that vintage-wash quality, sun-bleached and soft, layered over an olive half-zip knit and wide taupe trousers. Tinted glasses in amber completed the look. It read as inherited, discovered in a trunk, pulled out and worn without ironing.

The navy bomber jackets hit hardest. One arrived over a gray hoodie and matching sweatpants, both covered in those scattered labels. A leather weekender bag hung from one hand. The silhouette was pure utility, but the details turned it into something autobiographical. Every patch a place. Every label a moment.

Mihara Details

Those label patches deserve their own paragraph. Small rectangles in yellow, red, white, blue. Some looked like care instructions. Others like price tags left on by accident. Scattered across shirts, trousers, socks, even the plaid flannels peeking out from under coats. They functioned like the stickers on a well-traveled suitcase, markers of accumulation rather than intention.

Footwear ranged from chunky suede lace-ups to soft lavender slip-ons that read more like house shoes than runway pieces. The message was clear: comfort over impression. Function over flex.

Eyewear appeared throughout. Circular blue frames on the opening suit look. Amber-tinted aviators on the souvenir jacket. Each pair slightly off, slightly vintage, slightly borrowed from someone else’s decade.

Concept

Mihara titled this collection “Eternal Now” and accompanied it with a prose poem about falling asleep on a train, missing your stop, and deciding not to care. “Where it was headed. Where the destination was. They were not my concern anymore.”

The show notes elaborated: “As we age, the familiar world and the objects around us become blurred and distorted. Yet in that very moment, their gentle strength remains vividly etched as fragments of memory.”

It’s a melancholic framework, but the clothes didn’t read as sad. They read as settled. Comfortable with impermanence. Dressed for a journey with no fixed arrival.

Production

The Salle Wagram’s ornate architecture and deep red walls provided a backdrop that felt both grand and faded. EYESIGHT handled production. collective_parade shot runway and video. Martin Cullen kept hair natural, slightly undone. Masae Ito’s makeup was minimal, skin-focused. Eri Narita handled nails.

The styling, credited to Mihara Yasuhiro and his team for menswear, leaned into layering without bulk. Pieces sat on the body rather than clinging to it. Nothing looked new. Everything looked chosen.

The Takeaway

Maison Mihara Yasuhiro’s Fall/Winter 2026 menswear offering isn’t about trends or seasonal must-haves. It’s about clothes as containers for experience. Garments that accumulate meaning the longer you wear them. A wardrobe for men who’ve stopped chasing destinations and started paying attention to the ride.

