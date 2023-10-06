Bakar is the Face of JW Anderson Fall Winter 2023 Collection

Fashion house JW Anderson unveiled its Fall Winter 2023 menswear campaign featuring London-based singer and producer Bakar lensed by fashion photographer David Sims. In charge of creative direction was Jonathan Anderson, with styling from Benjamin Bruno, set design by Poppy Bartlett, and production by Laura Holmes. Beauty is work of hair stylist Duffy, makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, and manicurist Ama Quashie.

Bakar, whose birth name is Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, is a compelling force in the British music scene. Born on 12 February 1994, Bakar stands out with his distinctive indie rock sound, which carries undertones of experimentation and fresh energy. This avant-garde approach to music has carved a niche for him amidst a sea of contemporary artists.

Bakar’s musical journey began to gain significant attention with the release of his mixtape, “Badkid,” in May 2018. This debut encapsulated his unique sound and showcased his potential as an artist to watch. By 2019, he was already making waves with the release of “Hell n Back,” a single that not only resonated with many but also became emblematic of his evolving style. In the subsequent years, Bakar’s discography expanded, reflecting his growth as an artist and his dedication to pushing musical boundaries. “Nobody’s Home,” his debut album launched in February 2022, and peaked at number 31 on the UK Albums Chart. His second album, titled “Halo,” was released in September 2023.