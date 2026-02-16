CAMPILLO Fall Winter 2026 Constructs Identity

Patricio Campillo presented CAMPILLO Fall Winter 2026 at BOOM at The Standard, High Line, framing the collection as a study of how clothing reshapes identity. The Mexican designer approached the season as a meditation on structure and self-perception, examining how garments reorganize the body internally and externally. He centered the show on two parallel ideas: clothing as a tool to align identity with lived reality, and clothing as a force that alters physical form.

Campillo first considered the psychological shift that occurs when someone puts on a garment. He focused on posture, confidence, and temperament, on how fabric and cut influence the way a person occupies space. In this framework, garments act as structures that guide the psyche. They support new ways of being seen and, in turn, new ways of seeing oneself. Clothing becomes an active participant in constructing identity, shaping projection as much as silhouette.

The second axis of the collection addressed visual transformation. Campillo examined how design can expand, sharpen, restrain, or intensify the body. Silhouette operates as a sculptural instrument. Through controlled volume and engineered lines, garments create presence and intention. Identity emerges as something negotiated through proportion and movement. Clothing extends form, redirects gesture, and influences how the wearer navigates a room.

This philosophy materialized through construction. Campillo placed primary emphasis on internal scaffolding, treating textiles as a surface layer applied over structural truth. Each piece relied on engineered restraint and deliberate posture. The garments read as autonomous forms, capable of holding and transmitting identity. The body, within this system, becomes something shaped through design rather than passively dressed.

Tailoring anchored the collection. Using jewel-toned silks, rich suede, and horse-hair trimmings, Campillo delivered charro-inspired tailoring that connected cultural reference with architectural clarity. Cropped jackets, sharp shoulders, and elongated trousers defined the lineup, reinforcing house signatures. These silhouettes asserted control and precision, grounding the conceptual narrative in tangible design language.

Footwear and leather goods arrived through a renewed partnership with APICCAPS and Mariano Shoes, marking their second collaboration. The capsule included a classic boot in four colors, leather loafers with artisanal leather soles, and leather belts. Bags debuted in collaboration with Belcinto, a Portuguese manufacturer known for durable leather accessories. Materials across footwear and bags developed under the BioShoes4all project, reinforcing APICCAPS’ focus on innovation and research. Selected looks incorporated lifestyle adaptations of the Nike Total 90 football boot, reflecting Campillo’s ongoing dialogue between sport and fashion.

Campillo summarized the collection’s intention: “Ultimately, the collection suggests that clothing holds a transformative power not only in how it makes us look, but in how it makes us feel. Identity becomes something sculpted, rehearsed, discovered, and reaffirmed through the garments we choose.”

CAMPILLO Fall Winter 2026 positions clothing as architecture for the self. Through structure, tailoring, and cultural dialogue, Campillo presents garments that do more than decorate the body, they define how it stands, moves, and declares itself.