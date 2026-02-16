AWGE Fall Winter 2026 Turns the Runway Into a Set

A$AP Rocky delivered AWGE Fall Winter 2026 with a presentation that erased the line between spectacle and setup. Staged in downtown Manhattan during New York Fashion Week, the brand’s third collection unfolded as a live production. Instead of shielding backstage activity, AWGE projected it. Models rotated through glam stations mid-show while cameras transmitted hair and makeup in real time, transforming preparation into the main event.

This decision reframed the runway as an active studio. The audience watched models step out of formation for touch-ups before reentering the lineup. Screens broadcast close-ups of detail and movement, positioning process as part of the visual language. AWGE rejected the polished illusion of fashion week and replaced it with controlled exposure. The result felt immediate and self-aware, grounded in performance rather than distance.

The collection also offered a focused preview of A$AP Rocky’s ongoing partnership with PUMA. AWGE introduced the runway-exclusive Mostro Lenticular and the Mostro 3.D Mule, alongside the A$AP Rocky x PUMA Straycat set for release this fall. Footwear operated as a central anchor within the show, reinforcing AWGE’s alignment with sport, subculture, and engineered design.

Accessories strengthened that direction. The A$AP Rocky x PUMA Oil Can Bag appeared as a sculptural accent, while the Racing Hoodie carried a motorsport edge. These pieces integrated into the presentation as functional components within a broader ecosystem, underscoring AWGE’s interest in lifestyle over isolated garment focus.

For Fall Winter 2026, AWGE positioned transparency as spectacle. A$AP Rocky placed the mechanics of fashion on full display and treated construction as narrative. In doing so, the collection extended beyond garments into an examination of how image, labor, and performance intersect in real time.