Carhartt WIP Presents Spring Summer 2026 Collection

Fabric development sets the tone for Carhartt WIP Spring Summer 2026, with Dearborn Canvas and denim revisited through proportion, surface treatment, and seasonal weight. The collection approaches outdoor utility and mid-century references as design tools, shaping prep and uniform-driven silhouettes into a contemporary wardrobe grounded in durability and form.

The OG Double Knee Pant, OG Active Jacket, and Detroit Jacket appear in a controlled palette centered on Hamilton Brown and black, supported by green, blue, and teal tones. Stone canvas finishes introduce a worn-in appearance that feels deliberate rather than decorative. These familiar pieces share space with oversized lumberjack checks and hunting-influenced outerwear, including the Prescott Coat. Cut with a modern car coat profile, the Prescott features large hunting pockets that reinforce function while keeping a streamlined outline.

Drawing from the surface wear of archival garments, faded processes and distinctive washes appear across colored denim, twill, ripstop, and cotton waffle fabrics. These treatments influence both texture and color depth, allowing construction and material choice to define visual character. A new bleached hickory stripe fabric expands this direction, featured on the Mercer Single Knee Pant and the Women’s Mercer Chore Coat.

Contemporary interpretations of 1950s mod archetypes emerge through boxy collared shirts and cinch-back work pants rendered in steely blues and greys. The Belmar Jacket develops this thread further by retaining key Type 2 denim jacket details such as stitched pleats, donut shank buttons, and a back cinch adjuster. Chore pockets placed on the chest connect the design to Carhartt WIP’s established workwear language while shifting the silhouette toward a more fashion-oriented stance.

Pattern enters the collection through a laser-printed camo snake motif. Applied across jackets, pants, short-sleeve shirts, and accessories, the graphic adds visual rhythm without overpowering the material-led focus.

As summer approaches, the collection transitions into lighter fabrics and relaxed proportions. Short-sleeve shirts and shorts adopt looser fits and appear in neutral khaki and beige tones. The Postal Jacket and Postal Double Knee Short exemplify this shift, combining utilitarian structure with breathable materials designed for warmer conditions.

Color and texture continue to shape the later stages of the season through allover print poplin shirts, lightweight space-dye knits, and piqué fabrics.

Spring Summer 2026 presents a wardrobe defined by workwear foundations, mid-century influence, and material-driven decisions. The collection is available through select global retailers, Carhartt WIP stores, the brand website, and the Carhartt WIP App.