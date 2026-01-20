Boglioli Fall Winter 2026 Collection Defines City Dressing

Material research and construction shape the starting point of Boglioli Fall Winter 2026.27, where fabric, cut, and proportion define the season’s design language. Milan enters the collection as an active reference informed by work, routine, and social exchange, with familiar urban codes translated into a contemporary menswear direction aligned with the house’s established approach.

An urban narrative structures the collection across four chapters, each aligned with a different moment of the Milanese day. Color and material shifts guide these transitions while preserving coherence throughout. Deep blues and greys anchor the business-facing chapter, establishing a restrained foundation. Beige tones follow, softening the palette and introducing balance. Sage with luminous undertones leads into autumnal shades connected to Brera, where Boglioli green takes on a defining role. Leather tones, camel, cocoa, and mauve conclude the sequence, shaping a quieter register associated with more private settings.

Boglioli revisits archive textiles and develops them alongside ultra-fine wools, lightweight flannels, regenerated cashmere, and treated corduroy. These materials support fluid construction and sustain lightness across layered looks.

Soft tailoring remains the backbone of the season, with new jacket styles signaling a measured evolution. The Manin introduces a double-breasted construction with a contemporary profile. The Treves draws from safari jackets, delivering utility through structure rather than added detail. The Galleria reworks the historic Gassmann into a more fluid form, aligning familiar shapes with updated proportions.

Outerwear expands through pieces designed for urban conditions. Water-repellent treatments, lightweight padding, and functional elements address shifting weather and daily mobility.

The Fall Winter 2026.27 collection presents Milanese style as practical, refined, and adaptable. Through soft tailoring and focused material research, Boglioli continues to shape garments that align with contemporary routines while maintaining a clear and consistent design identity.