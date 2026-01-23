Egonlab Unveils Fall Winter 2026 at Paris Fashion Week

Lazarus defines Egonlab Fall Winter 2026 as a manifesto rooted in resistance and renewal. Presented as a response to a cultural climate shaped by efficiency and productivity, the collection interrogates what remains of creativity when expression gives way to optimization. Egonlab approaches the season as an awakening built through return, choosing continuity over rupture and sharpening its identity by removing compromise.

The show opens with a spoken text delivered by Jameela Jamil, setting the conceptual framework before the first look appears. Her voice reframes darkness as refuge, confronting a world where imagination yields to profit-driven systems. The text positions creativity as an act that leaves traces, insisting that threat operates openly through structures that drain meaning through silence.

Black anchors the collection, expanded through surface variation and tonal depth. Textiles introduce relief and texture, including prints that suggest crushed or wrinkled material. Dense wools and fluid jerseys operate within a narrow chromatic range, creating a controlled visual rhythm that holds tension without excess.

Trompe l’oeil techniques and asymmetrical assemblies suggest garments caught in motion, shaped yet unresolved. Precision remains present, though edges interrupt it through imbalance. Proportions stretch as volumes grow and shoulders broaden, pushing tailoring beyond familiarity. In certain looks, doubled jackets and skirts produce visual repetition that unsettles recognition.

Oversized buttonholes and exaggerated collars turn familiar pieces into compositional puzzles. Jacron pockets emerge as a new recurring element, signaling an evolving internal code. Feathers appear as structural components, creating hybrid forms that sit between couture technique and urban reference. Patchworked surfaces place materials into conversation, allowing contrast to exist within a single garment without hierarchy.

Grounded in Egonlab’s established language, the collection presses against the boundaries that separate creative freedom from commercial expectation. It questions why deviation registers as instability, and why sensitivity provokes suspicion within rigid systems. The season asks how individuality persists when adaptation becomes a requirement.

Collaboration extends these concerns beyond the runway. Egonlab partners with Tinder on a capsule titled Love Will Not Tear Us Apart. The project includes hybrid T-shirts with grunge references, deconstructed hoodies, a heart-shaped ring conceived as a wedding band, and a couture tartan feather piece produced in the Maison Février workshops.

The season also introduces a collaboration with Converse. Egonlab presents a customised Chuck Taylor reworked through full hand-weaving, with the technique extending across the shoe. The intervention reshapes the familiar silhouette through tactile construction.