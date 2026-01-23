Discover Tod’s Fall Winter 2026.27 Menswear Collection

Fashion house Tod’s presents Fall Winter 2026.27 men’s collection shaped by Italian artisanal knowledge and material discipline. The season builds its language through footwear, leather garments, and a visual narrative that favors real situations over constructed imagery. The collection speaks through execution, texture, and human presence.

Footwear anchors the season through the Winter Gommino, a shoe that carries long-established codes within the Tod’s vocabulary. The design draws from early references associated with the brand, visible in its proportions and sole. Tod’s approaches the shoe as a product defined by handwork and extended time dedicated to its construction. Suede versions feature cashmere or shearling linings, supporting wear during winter conditions associated with alpine settings. Antiqued leather options address daily city use, reinforcing adaptability within different environments. Through material selection and form, the Winter Gommino conveys an Italian approach grounded in quality and restraint.

Leather continues as a defining material throughout the collection. Tod’s treats it as a shared thread that connects footwear and ready-to-wear. This focus becomes especially visible within the Pashmy project, which anchors the clothing offer. Pashmy leather results from extensive research and selection, with a tactile character associated with softness and lightness. Tod’s applies this material to established wardrobe pieces, including the Coach Jacket in warm tonal ranges and the Castello Jacket, a blazer-style garment defined by patch pockets. Each piece carries the signature of a specialised artisan, confirming direct involvement in its creation and reinforcing the value placed on manual expertise.

The Red Dot sneaker introduces a contemporary urban shoe within the collection. Tod’s develops this model through a combination of artisanal knowledge and technical development. A red dot on the heel introduces a new sign associated with the brand’s universe. The sneaker supports daily routines that shift between professional and informal contexts. Flexible construction, elastic lacing, premium materials, and an ultra-light sole define its structure and wear.

Tod’s presents the collection through The Italian Touch, a video filmed at Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan. The setting hosts a group of friends gathered around a table, sharing time and conversation. The film frames Italian living through relationships, presence, and shared experience. Tod’s selects real people for the cast, chosen for their individuality. The result emphasizes spontaneity and sincerity, presenting luxury as a condition shaped by quality of life and human connection.

Through this collection, Tod’s reinforces a vision of menswear rooted in artisanal practice, material research, and lived experience. The season aligns footwear, clothing, and image under a consistent approach that values making, touch, and authenticity within contemporary Italian culture.