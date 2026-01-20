Uma Wang Fall Winter 2026 Collection Inspired by 1930s Shanghai

Uma Wang presents the Fall Winter 2026.27 menswear collection inspired by the lively Shanghai of the early 1930s, a period when Western modernity first entered into contact with Chinese classical culture. The collection draws from a city in transformation, using this moment of cultural exchange as the foundation for dress, appearance, and form.

The season introduces a renewed approach to lifestyle and appearance shaped by hobbies and new forms of entertainment associated with the period. These references inform how the collection approaches menswear today, translating historical conditions into clothing through construction and material choice.

Silhouettes extend across the full range of the menswear wardrobe, from shirts and ties to utilitarian workwear. Tailoring interacts with deconstruction, while padded garments appear alongside graphic stripes. Rigid cotton fabrics take on softer forms, creating variation through structure, surface, and weight.

Textiles reference the memory of ancient Chinese fabrics through texture and shape, reworked within a contemporary framework. These material choices support the interaction between firmness and fluidity that runs through the collection.

The collection carries a sense of strength paired with openness. Garments appear intentionally unfinished, presenting an open chapter placed between past and present. Uma Wang allows history to remain active within the clothing, expressed through silhouette, fabric, and form rather than conclusion.