Next Chapter: Zara SRPLS CLLCTN 02 DRP 02 by Craig McDean

Elias de Poot, Finnlay Davis, Jonas Gloer, Sebastian Ahman & Yang Hao Model Zara SRPLS

Discover Zara SRPLS CLLCTN 02 DRP 02 limited collection lookbook featuring top models Elias de Poot, Finnlay Davis, Jonas Gloer, Sebastian Ahman, and Yang Hao. In charge of photography was Craig McDean, with styling from Karl Templer, and set design by Randall Peacock.

Beauty is work of hair stylist Paul Hanlon, makeup artist Mark Carrasquillo, and manicurist Megumi Yamamoto. Casting direction by Michelle Lee.

This second drop for men suggests a new Summer pant length with cropped pants; a mixed media jacket combines nylon with cotton; the classic bomber is re-worked

