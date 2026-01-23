Lazoschmidl Fall Winter 2026: The Body Remembers

Josef Lazo and Andreas Schmidl have spent a decade building Lazoschmidl into one of menswear’s most conceptually rigorous propositions. For Fall Winter 2026, the Swedish-German duo sharpens their lens on the liminal spaces of masculine experience, presenting a collection titled PRE-WORK POST-ORGASMIC that interrogates the rituals of dressing as acts of control, discipline, and quiet negotiation with the self.

The starting point is visceral: the sensation of textures associated with physical exertion. The warmth of a heated body. Sweat on skin. The quiet satisfaction that follows movement. These feelings translate into garments that oscillate between athletic exposure and tailored restraint, creating a wardrobe where the boundaries between sport, work, and intimacy dissolve entirely.

Contrast as Language

Lazoschmidl has always operated in the space between binaries, and FW26 extends this vocabulary through material and silhouette rather than uniformity. A distorted animal-print cycling set pairs with a structured brown wool coat, expanding the brand’s signature workwear language through juxtaposition. Elsewhere, a reimagined full work-suit appears in baby-pink technical taffeta, blurring the line between corporate dress codes and synthetic sports materials with deliberate provocation.

Pink emerges as a key color throughout the collection, but it carries additional significance this season. The hue marks the starting point of a new capsule with New York Paris Tokyo store, which hosts the FW26 Paris Fashion Week presentation. A selection of exclusive pieces will be available in a see-now-buy-now format, collapsing the traditional distance between runway and retail.

Maturity Without Abandoning Naivety

Throughout the collection, Lazoschmidl continues to explore a more mature approach to dressing without abandoning its characteristic naivety and playfulness. Subtly provocative colors, unexpected fabric pairings, and relaxed yet precise cuts shape a wardrobe built on intentional contrasts that quietly resist expectations.

Stripes return as a Lazoschmidl mix-and-match classic, while ribbed singlets function as both cozy layering pieces and intimate loungewear. Hoodies and long-sleeve polos form the backbone of the collection, everyday essentials grounded in comfort and repetition. The offer is completed by a knitted polo shirt in the softest alpaca, developed in a traditional workshop in Peru, grounding the collection’s technical elements in craft and tactility.

The Ritual of Getting Dressed

The collection’s conceptual framework extends beyond the garments themselves. Lazoschmidl’s presentation follows the SS26 concept of “intimacy on display,” drawing from the GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video format where the act of dressing becomes performance, always negotiating between showing and hiding.

The accompanying audio script articulates this philosophy with precision: “Getting dressed is not about creativity. It is about control.” The body moves automatically. Pants are ironed not to impress, but to remove resistance. Shirts are steamed not because they will be noticed, but because wrinkles signal disorder. Fabric is flattened the same way thoughts are flattened before work.

This is grooming as discipline. The private space becomes a rehearsal room for public life, a final adjustment before stepping into the version of oneself that will be consumed by others. What is shown later has already been negotiated here.

Extimity Made Practical

The concept of “extimity,” the externalization of intimacy, becomes practical in Lazoschmidl’s hands. FW26 invites wearers to explore a new passage in daily life, an in-between of work and orgasm. The collection is not about performance metrics or speed. It is about what the body remembers after movement.

We talk about authenticity as if it were natural, the designers suggest. But authenticity, like style, is produced. Pressed. Steamed. Adjusted.

Finally, Lazoschmidl FW26 represents the brand at its most philosophically ambitious while remaining commercially grounded. The collaboration with New York Paris Tokyo and the see-now-buy-now component signal a brand confident enough to bridge conceptual rigor with accessibility. The Peruvian alpaca polo, in particular, stands out as a piece that embodies the collection’s thesis: technical precision meeting artisanal craft, the body’s memory encoded in material.

For a brand that has built its reputation on challenging social norms and stirring unexpected feelings, PRE-WORK POST-ORGASMIC delivers exactly what we’ve come to expect from Lazo and Schmidl: fashion that thinks as much as it feels, garments that understand dressing as an act of negotiation between who we are and who we present ourselves to be.

Discover more in our gallery:

Lazoschmidl Fall/Winter 2026 was presented during Paris Fashion Week Menswear.