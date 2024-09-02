New “Sesame and Pear” Colorway Lands on the SB Dunk Low

Nike SB is set to release a fresh colorway for its iconic SB Dunk Low, aptly named “Sesame and Pear.” Slated to hit shelves on September 12, this new iteration brings a vibrant, food-inspired design to the beloved skate sneaker, making it a standout choice for both skaters and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

The “Sesame and Pear” colorway pays homage to the comfort and connection found around the dinner table. The shoe’s base is dressed in a rich pear green, which is complemented by sesame-colored overlays, evoking a sense of warmth and familiarity. This unique color palette gives the sneaker a cozy yet stylish vibe, perfect for transitioning into the cooler months.

Adding a touch of elegance, the Swooshes and heel tab shimmer in metallic silver, a subtle nod to cutlery, tying the culinary theme together. The sneaker is further enhanced by “Fir” green lining, providing a deeper hue that contrasts nicely with the lighter tones. Brown laces, a gum outsole, and a white stitched midsole complete the look, offering a balanced finish that highlights the shoe’s multifaceted design.

The Nike SB Dunk Low has long been a canvas for creative expression, often serving as the foundation for high-profile collaborations. With the “Sesame and Pear” release, Nike SB continues this tradition, blending culinary inspiration with streetwear sensibility. This colorway stands out not just for its aesthetic appeal but also for its storytelling, reflecting the versatility and enduring popularity of the SB Dunk Low.

Priced at an accessible $125 USD, the “Sesame and Pear” SB Dunk Low will be available through Nike SNKRS and select skate shops. Whether you’re looking to add to your sneaker collection or need a stylish pair for everyday wear, this release offers a fresh, flavorful twist on a classic silhouette.