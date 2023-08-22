French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton announced South Korean singer, rapper, dancer, and Stray Kids member Felix as the brand’s newest ambassador. The brand’s other k-pop ambassadors include BTS‘ J-Hope, Jackson Wang and NewJeans‘ Hyein.

I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton. I met him when I presented my Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul and it instantly clicked between us. He is really talented – I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style. – Nicolas Ghesquière

Born as Lee Yong Bok in Sydney, Australia, on September 15, 2000, Lee Felix has swiftly established himself as one of the most promising talents in the K-pop world. His journey, marked by resilience and talent, traces back to his roots in a Korean immigrant family. Felix grew up with two siblings, Rachel, also known as Jisue Lee, and a younger sister, Olivia. His early life in Sydney was punctuated with achievements in swimming and taekwondo, attending the reputed St. Patrick’s Marist College. Interestingly, his Western name ‘Felix,’ signifying ‘happiness,’ reflects his effervescent spirit. This young talent also harbored a passion for music, playing the piano and cherishing the art of singing and dancing.

2016 marked a significant turning point for Felix. He auditioned for a Korean survival show, “Stray Kids,” backed by J.Y.P. Entertainment. Although Felix faced a temporary setback when he was eliminated in the eighth episode, destiny had bigger plans. Due to a surprising twist and public demand, he returned to the band alongside Lee Min-ho. Their debut EP, “Mixtape,” quickly garnered attention, particularly the track ‘Hellevator,’ soaring to the second spot on the U.S. World Albums Chart.

By 2018, Stray Kids became a household name, gaining immense popularity with hits like ‘District 9.’ Their accomplishments continued to pile up, winning accolades like the Asia Artist Awards, The Fact Music Awards, and M.T.V. Europe Music Awards. Felix’s versatility was further showcased when he hosted the show “Pops in Seoul” in 2019. The subsequent years saw the band experimenting with English versions of their songs and releasing a compilation album, “SKZ2020.” Their studio album, “Go Live,” was also a success, with the track ‘Back Door’ being acknowledged by “TIME” magazine as one of the top 10 songs of 2020. Felix and Stray Kids‘ prowess was indisputable when they emerged victoriously from the reality show “Kingdom: Legendary War” in 2021.

Despite facing health challenges in 2022 due to an intervertebral disk herniation, Felix’s indomitable spirit remains evident. Stray Kids continued their streak of success with their E.P. “Oddinary” capturing the top spot on Billboard 200, an honor only achieved by two other K-pop bands before them.